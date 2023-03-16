Minister of Defense of France: AMX-10RC light wheeled tanks have already arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of France Sebastien Lecornu informed that light wheeled tanks AMX-10RC have already arrived in Ukraine. Some of them are allegedly used on the front line.

Le Figaro writes about it.

"The AMX-10 RC promised by France at the beginning of January have already arrived in Ukraine," he noted.

The cars were to be shipped two months after the announcement, as Ukrainian crews were preparing for them all the time in France.

Lecornu noted that he is currently preparing a series of decisions for French President Emmanuel Macron, including a possible "second wave" of transfers.