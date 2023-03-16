Minister of Defense of France: AMX-10RC light wheeled tanks have already arrived in Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of France Sebastien Lecornu informed that light wheeled tanks AMX-10RC have already arrived in Ukraine. Some of them are allegedly used on the front line.
Le Figaro writes about it.
"The AMX-10 RC promised by France at the beginning of January have already arrived in Ukraine," he noted.
The cars were to be shipped two months after the announcement, as Ukrainian crews were preparing for them all the time in France.
Lecornu noted that he is currently preparing a series of decisions for French President Emmanuel Macron, including a possible "second wave" of transfers.
- On January 4, it became known that France will transfer AMX-10RC light armored combat vehicles and Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
- In September 2022, it became known that the French army is actively decommissioning old reconnaissance vehicles with tank armament in the form of a 105-mm AMX-10RC gun. In particular, in the First Cavalry Regiment of the Foreign Legion, these machines have already been completely replaced by the EBRC Jaguar.