Russian troops lost at least 15 of their latest T-90M tanks in Ukraine

Russian troops lost at least 15 of their newest and "advanced" T-90M "Breakthrough" tanks in Ukraine.

The representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, senior lieutenant Andriy Rudyk informed that the "invincibility and perfection" of the T-90M turned out to be myths.

"This is only about those cases [15 tanks] that have indisputable evidence in the form of photo and video recording. It is likely that the occupiers lost significantly more T-90M units," noted Rudyk, adding that now the enemy almost does not use them in combat.

He also stated that the Western sanctions turned the production of the T-90M from serial production to individual production. The Russians have problems with microcircuits and chips, which significantly reduced the production resource of electronics for this tank. In total, only 100 T-90M units are in service in Russia.

Rudyk reminded that the Russian troops lost the first T-90M on May 4, 2022 near Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv region. The tank "got to know" the Swedish Carl Gustav grenade launcher. Then he was destroyed by a 24-year-old fighter with the pseudonym "Kuzya" from the Kharkiv Territorial Defense Brigade.

"A $20 000 weapon destroyed a $5 million car," added Rudyk.