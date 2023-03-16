A Chinese Mugin-5 drone was shot down in Donbas. These can be bought on “Alibaba” and “Taobao”

The Ukrainian military shot down a Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone in Donbas.

CNN reports that this drone was shot down with small arms on the night of March 11 in Slovyansk region. Fighters of the 111th Territorial Defence Forces brigade landed him.

The Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published photos of the wreckage of this drone, indicating that it is a Mugin-5.

The droneʼs manufacturer Mugin Limited confirmed to CNN that the photo is of their drone. The company called the incident "extremely sad".

Mugin-5 is not a military drone. It is freely sold on Alibaba and Taobao. The price of the drone varies from 10 to 14 thousand dollars. Mugin-5 can be converted for reconnaissance tasks or made into a kamikaze drone. OSINT investigators wrote that Ukrainian forces also use Mugin-5. They were spotted during strikes on Russian facilities in Crimea last summer.