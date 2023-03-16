The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 75 attacks by the occupiers and eliminated more than a thousand Russian soldiers

Fierce fighting continues in and around Bakhmut. The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attack Avdiivka, Maryinka and Vugledar. The resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1 040 occupiers over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff.

The military says that despite the losses, the Russians are advancing in the area of Kreminna, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Bakhmut. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed more than 75 attacks over the past day. In the direction of Kupyansk and Lyman, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Hryanikyvka, Bilohorivka, and Spirne.

The Russians continue to try to storm Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka (north of the city).

In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked unsuccessfully in such areas: Stepove, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Severne, Netaylove, Pershotravneve, Nevelske, Maryinka and Vugledar. The most attacks were recorded near Maryinka — all 12 were repulsed.