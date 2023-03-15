Denmark allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Danish government announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its cost will be one billion Danish kroner ($142 million).

The press service of the Danish government writes about it.

The Armed Forces will receive missiles for air defense systems, ammunition for small arms and heavy machine guns, as well as anti-tank mines.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 21 demining robots, 15 generators for military needs, and nine mobile heavy equipment repair stations.

"Ukraine does not have enough ammunition, so the donation package contains materials that Ukraine specifically asked for. I am proud that we in Denmark can fulfill this wish," said Acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.