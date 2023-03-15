Razumkov Center: Ukrainians trust the ZSU and volunteers the most, as well as Zelenskyi, Prytula, and Podolyak

Among social institutions, Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteer organizations the most. And among politicians and public figures — Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Serhii Prytula and Mykhailo Podolyak.

This is stated in the survey of the Razumkov Center for February 22 — March 1, 2023.

In general, 61% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction, 21% believe that they are in the wrong direction. Also, 49% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties within the next few years.

According to Ukrainians, the state does the best with the countryʼs defense and energy supply, and the worst with issues of justice and the fight against corruption.

About 95% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 88% — volunteers, and 87% — military volunteers. The least trust is in political parties (20%) and officials (25%).

As for politicians and public figures, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (85%), volunteer and politician Serhii Prytula (64%) and adviser to the Presidentʼs office chairman Mykhailo Podolyak (59%) have the highest level of trust. At the same time, the lowest level is among one of the leaders of the banned OPzZH party, Yury Boyko (6%), the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko (13%), and former president Petro Poroshenko (24%).

2,020 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.