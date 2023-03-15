The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 90 enemy attacks and destroyed 980 occupiers over the past day

The Ukrainian military repelled more than 90 Russian attacks over the past day. The occupiers are trying to cut off supplies to Bakhmut, and are also attacking in the area of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Avdiivka, and Maryinka.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, during the day the invaders launched 40 air strikes and 12 missile strikes and launched more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 980 Russians, eight tanks, 21 units of equipment and 16 enemy artillery systems.

One of the rocket strikes hit the city of Kramatorsk — a three-story residential building was damaged, and local residents were killed and wounded. The village of Zatoka (Odesa region) was also hit by a missile — one of the buildings of the "Zolota Rybka" childrenʼs educational institution was damaged by the fragments of the rocket. There are no victims or losses among the local population.

The enemy also launched a rocket attack on a civil infrastructure facility in the settlement of Ivanivka, Kherson region. There are victims among the local population, at least one private house was damaged.