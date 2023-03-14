The killer who planned the murder of Oleksiy Reznikov and Kyrylo Budanov was sent to prison for 12 years

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sentenced a man who was involved in preparation for the murder of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist, to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on March 14.

For the murder of each of them, the Russian curators promised a reward of 100 to 150 thousand dollars. The man was detained during a special operation in the Volyn region in August 2022. He is a resident of temporarily occupied Luhansk, who fought against Ukraine as part of the LPR.

After February 24, 2022, he was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer. On the task of the coordinator from Russia, the man was supposed to organize the liquidation of a Ukrainian soldier who, according to the occupiers, was allegedly involved in the physical massacre of Russian prisoners of war.

This murder was supposed to be a "test trial" before the assassination attempts on Reznikov and Budanov.