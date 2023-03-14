EUObserver: The European Union will acquire a radar for the search of aerial targets for Moldova

The European Union will allocate another €40 million for military aid to Moldova. A radar for detecting air targets will be purchased for the country.
EUObserver writes about it.
The vast majority of the allocated funds will go specifically to the "ground-based mobile long-range surveillance radar". It will allow Moldova to control the countryʼs airspace.
The rest of the money will be spent on "high-mobility light tactical vehicles and pickups", "forklifts, buses and trucks", "communication equipment", as well as hardware and software for protection against hacking.
The money will be allocated from the general European Peace Fund, from which the European Union finances, in particular, military aid to Ukraine.
- On December 5, a rocket element fell in Moldova, near the city of Brychany, near the border with the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine. He was discovered by border guards. He fell in an orchard. The sappers did not find any explosive substances in the rocket.
- On January 14, employees of the border police of Moldova again discovered the wreckage of a missile in the Brychan district, which borders Ukraine.