EUObserver: The European Union will acquire a radar for the search of aerial targets for Moldova

The European Union will allocate another €40 million for military aid to Moldova. A radar for detecting air targets will be purchased for the country.

EUObserver writes about it.

The vast majority of the allocated funds will go specifically to the "ground-based mobile long-range surveillance radar". It will allow Moldova to control the countryʼs airspace.

The rest of the money will be spent on "high-mobility light tactical vehicles and pickups", "forklifts, buses and trucks", "communication equipment", as well as hardware and software for protection against hacking.

The money will be allocated from the general European Peace Fund, from which the European Union finances, in particular, military aid to Ukraine.