Lithuania recognized the PMC “Wagner” as a terrorist organization

The Seimas of Lithuania approved a resolution recognizing the Russian PMC "Wagner" as a terrorist organization.
This was reported by the national broadcaster LRT.
The private military company (PMC) of mercenaries was recognized as a threat to national and public security, and it was classified as a terrorist for systematic crimes against the civilian population and destruction of residential infrastructure.
The resolution emphasizes the fact that the PMC "Wagner" receives military equipment and weapons from the Russian government, and its members undergo training in the structures of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- In May, the Seimas of Lithuania also recognized Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine as genocide, and Russia itself as a state sponsor of terrorism.
- In February of this year, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized the PMC "Wagner" and all other Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations.
- Prior to that, the US Treasury Department recognized the PMC "Wagner" as a transnational criminal organization and imposed sanctions on it.