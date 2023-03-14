The Russians hit the center of Kramatorsk — 25 apartment buildings were damaged

At approximately 08:30, Russian troops hit the center of Kramatorsk with rockets, damaging six high-rise buildings. One person died, three were injured.

Four injured people were pulled out from under the rubble. One victim died in hospital. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The number of victims is still being determined.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko. Law enforcement officers and rescuers are working at the scene of the shooting.

In total, 25 apartment buildings and one private kindergarten, museum and administration building were damaged.

Kramatorsk is a front-line city in Donetsk region, which is regularly shelled by the Russian occupiers.

On February 1 and 2, the Russians staged bloody days in Kramatorsk. They damaged 51 high-rise buildings, and people were trapped under the rubble. As a result of the terrorist attacks of the invaders, four residents died, and 14 were injured of varying degrees of severity.