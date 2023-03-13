Ukraineʼs GDP fell by 31% in the IV quarter of 2022. The fall was exacerbated by attacks on the energy industry

The real GDP of Ukraine in the IV quarter of 2022 fell by 31.4% compared to the same period last year. A greater drop was recorded only in the II quarter of 2022.

The State Statistics Service writes about this.

At the same time, a 30.8% drop in GDP was recorded in the third quarter. It was in the fourth quarter of 2022 that the greatest consequences of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure fell — the lights regularly went out all over Ukraine.

If compared with the third quarter of 2022, the fall in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 is estimated at 4.7%.