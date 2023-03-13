The government proposes to increase spending on the army by more than 500 billion

The government supported the draft law on increasing expenditures from the state budget by 537 billion hryvnias.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on March 13.

More than 518 billion are proposed to be directed to the security and defense sector and to increase the reserve fund by another 19 billion. This will help strengthen the countryʼs defense capabilities.

Denys Shmyhal noted that thanks to the support of international partners, they found additional financial opportunities to support the army. The draft law proposes additional funds for payments to the military, purchase of military and special equipment, equipment, etc. Next, the draft law must be adopted in the parliament.