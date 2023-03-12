The Council plans to increase military expenditures by UAH 500 billion

The Verkhovna Rada wants to change the state budget and increase military spending by UAH 500 billion.

This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (the "Voice" faction).

"The 2023 budget is planned to be changed again. Military expenditures will be increased by more than half a trillion hryvnias. Yes, this is not a mistake, an increase of UAH 500+ billion. This is the largest increase in the budget in the history of Ukraine," Zheleznyak said.

According to the MP, the changes are planned to be made already this month.