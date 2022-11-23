Zelensky signed the law on the State Budget for 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law "On the State Budget for 2023". Most of the expenditures will go to the defense sector.

This is reported on the website of the draft law.

Revenues of the state budget are expected at the level of 1.3 trillion hryvnias, expenses — 2.6 trillion. The marginal volume of the deficit will be 1.3 trillion hryvnias or 20.6% of GDP. It is planned to cover it with the help of partners. It is planned to keep the limit of the state debt at the level of 6.4 trillion hryvnias.

The state budget also included a living wage at the level of 2,589 hryvnias and a minimum wage at the level of 6,700 hryvnias.

It is expected that GDP will grow by 4.6%, inflation will be about 30%, and the exchange rate will be 42 hryvnias to the dollar.