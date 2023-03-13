The police in Kharkiv region caught a Russian occupier who had been hiding for half a year in abandoned buildings

In Kharkiv region, a Russian occupier was detained in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, who had been hiding in abandoned buildings since at least September 2022, when the area was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

A 42-year-old man was detained today, March 13. He was spotted by a special police battalion outfit, and after checking it turned out that he was a serviceman of the 27th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation. The detainee said that after the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kupyansk region, he hid in buildings in the district. The detainee was taken to the police station.