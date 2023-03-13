Brigadier General Dmytro Krasylnykov headed the operational command “North”

Brigadier General Dmytro Krasylnykov became the commander of the operational command (OC) "North".

The Ministry of Defense informed about this on March 13.

The previous head of the OC "North" Major General Viktor Nikolyuk was appointed commander of the training of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May 2014, Dmytro Krasylnykov formed and headed the 34th Territorial Defense Battalion of the Kirovohrad region, participated in the liberation of the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

In 2015, Krasylnykov led the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade that participated in the Debaltsevo operation. From February 24, 2022, Krasylnykov was the commander of the operational-tactical group "North", for two days he fought off a continuous assault and did not let the Russian army enter Kharkiv from the Luhansk region. Here is his interview with the publication "Fakty".