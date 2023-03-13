The curfew will be temporarily extended in Kherson region

A new curfew will be introduced in Kherson region from March 13 to 17. It will last from 17:00 to 06:30.

The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this.

According to him, there is information about the possible stay of Russian sabotage groups in Kherson. Counter-subversive measures are being carried out in the region. The curfew will be extended to prevent civilian casualties.

"Therefore, I ask everyone who needs to leave the region today to do so immediately, and in the future to plan their time in the city and region," noted Prokudin.