The MFA of Ukraine reacted to the statements of the Prime Minister of Georgia about the preparation of a “coup dʼétat” in the country

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko reacted to the statements of the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Garibashvili and Georgian parliamentarians about the preparation of a coup dʼétat, drawing their country into a war with Russia and sending forces to incite a civil war.

"We sharply reject such insinuations, which have nothing to do with reality. Thatʼs not where the Georgian authorities are looking for an enemy," Nikolenko emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is convinced that the statements of Georgian politicians will not be able to shake the strong friendship between Ukrainians and Georgians.

"We highly appreciate the support of Georgians at a time when Ukrainians are fighting for their independence. For its part, Ukraine has been and will remain a friend of the Georgian people, whom we wish not to stop in building the European future," noted the spokesman of the ministry.