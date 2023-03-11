IRIB: Iran has finalized the deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran has completed the procurement of Russian Su-35 fighter jets. This was reported by the Iranian state television IRIB with reference to the permanent representation of Iran at the UN.

The aircraft has an advanced radar system and is one of the most powerful fighters of the fourth generation in the world. The maximum speed of this fighter is 1,500 km/h at low altitude and 2,500 km/h at high altitude, and the engine resource is 4,000 hours during the service period.