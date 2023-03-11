IRIB: Iran has finalized the deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran has completed the procurement of Russian Su-35 fighter jets. This was reported by the Iranian state television IRIB with reference to the permanent representation of Iran at the UN.
The aircraft has an advanced radar system and is one of the most powerful fighters of the fourth generation in the world. The maximum speed of this fighter is 1,500 km/h at low altitude and 2,500 km/h at high altitude, and the engine resource is 4,000 hours during the service period.
This fighter is simultaneously armed with air-to-air, air-to-ground, anti-ship and anti-radar missiles. The maximum weight of Su-35 portable weapons is eight tons.
Reuters writes that the Iranian Air Force has only a few dozen attack aircraft: both Russian and outdated American models, purchased before the Iranian revolution in 1979.
In 2018, Iran said it had begun production of the Kowsar fighter jet for use in its air force. Some military experts believe that this jet is an exact copy of the F-5, first produced in the US in the 1960s.
- In February 2023, the commander of the Iranian Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, announced the creation of a long-range cruise missile capable of reaching targets at a distance of up to 1,650 kilometers.