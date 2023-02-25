Iran has announced that it has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km

Commander of the Iranian Aerospace Forces Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced the creation of a long-range cruise missile capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 1,650 kilometers.

Reuters writes about it.

The rocket was named Paveh. Hajizadeh said that it will significantly strengthen Iranʼs arsenal, but didnʼt disclose its characteristics. Despite official Tehranʼs statement that the missile program is purely defensive and has a deterrent nature, Hajizadeh threatened former US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We want to kill Trump and Pompeo,” Hajizadeh said, explaining it as revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.