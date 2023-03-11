Russia lost 535 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Bakhmut over the past day

The Russian army lost 535 soldiers killed and wounded near Bakhmut over the past day. Fighting is going on there, but there are supplies in the city. The wounded people are being taken away.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi informed about this on the air of the telethon.

During the day near Bakhmut, 157 shellings, 53 combat clashes were recorded. The Russians lost 221 soldiers killed and 314 wounded. Also, according to Cherevatyi, the enemy began to attract more armored vehicles on the Lyman-Kupyansk part of the front. Last day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four tanks and knocked out four more in this direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one T-80 and three T-72s, four more T-72s were shot down and are currently incapacitated. Also, the Russian army lost two of the newest Russian IFV-3 infantry vehicles.