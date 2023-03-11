General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and ten tanks over the past day

The Russians are still trying to reach the administrative border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The enemy is advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions — the Ukrainian army repelled more than 100 attacks on them over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes against the occupiersʼ concentrations and hit the position of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.

Defenders of Ukraine also shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit five areas of enemy concentration, hit an anti-aircraft defense device and an ammunition depot of the Russians.

The Russian army lost approximately 1 010 soldiers, 10 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles and eight artillery systems over the past day.

In total, 158 000 Russians have already died in Ukraine.