In Donetsk region, the Russians shelled Kostyantynivka for the fifth time in a day — there are dead and wounded people

One person was killed and three others were injured due to Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. During March 11, the city was shelled 5 times already.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the occupiers are attacking both the outskirts of the city and the center.

At night, Kurakhove was under massive shelling by the Russians. The Russians hit the city with artillery and cluster munitions. They hit the city center, the suburbs, and the industrial zone — shells damaged 14 high-rise buildings and power lines. According to preliminary information, there were no victims.

The enemy fired from "Grad" systems at the residential quarters of Avdiivka. Maryinka, Katerynivka and Heorhiivka were also under fire at night.