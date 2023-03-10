A court in Ukraine will try fugitive President Yanukovych in absentia for inciting his bodyguards to desert

A court in Ukraine has given permission for a trial in absentia against fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych for inciting his bodyguards to desert. A case was also opened against him for illegal crossing of the border.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

In addition to Yanukovych, the case will also involve the former deputy head of the Department of State Security (DSS), the head of the Security Service of the President of Ukraine. He is accused of desertion.

"The courtʼs adoption of this decision allows for a trial to be held and a final decision to be made on the indictment without the participation of the accused," the message reads.

According to the investigation, Yanukovych together with the head of his security twice illegally crossed the state border and also smuggled people across it.

He also incited his guards to desertion in Sevastopol — he urged them to flee to Russia.

The investigation established that on February 23, 2014, the ex-president of Ukraine, acting together with the head of his security service and representatives of the Russian Federation, illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine twice by air and sea vessels of the naval forces of the aggressor state and ferried at least 20 people through it to the Russian Federation.