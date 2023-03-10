The Ministry of Defense reports on another Russian information campaign regarding Bakhmut

Russia has launched another information attack on the situation around the city of Bakhmut. The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported on this on March 10.
The technology [of their campaign] is following:
- launch a large amount of allegedly insider information about the alleged contradictions between the military and political leadership regarding decisions on Bakhmut. That is, about the fact that the president, Zaluzhny and Syrskyi have different positions regarding the decisions regarding Bakhmut;
- personally discredit the Commander of the Ground Forces;
- invent political subtexts of military decisions;
- trying to show that the command does not care about lives.
The goal is to sow a discussion in society about whether Bakhmut should be protected.
- On March 6, the German newspaper Bild wrote about an alleged dispute between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi regarding the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut. According to the publication, Zaluzhnyi spoke to Zelensky a few weeks ago about the need to leave Bakhmut, but the president allegedly had a fundamentally different position on this issue. On the same day, at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia" Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke in favor of continuing the defense and further strengthening the positions in Bakhmut.