The Ministry of Defense reports on another Russian information campaign regarding Bakhmut

Russia has launched another information attack on the situation around the city of Bakhmut. The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported on this on March 10.

The technology [of their campaign] is following:

launch a large amount of allegedly insider information about the alleged contradictions between the military and political leadership regarding decisions on Bakhmut. That is, about the fact that the president, Zaluzhny and Syrskyi have different positions regarding the decisions regarding Bakhmut;

personally discredit the Commander of the Ground Forces;

invent political subtexts of military decisions;

trying to show that the command does not care about lives.

The goal is to sow a discussion in society about whether Bakhmut should be protected.