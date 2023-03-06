Zelensky held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It was decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut

On March 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he was informed about the situation in the main areas of the front.

The results of the meeting were published by the Office of the President.

Regarding the situation in Bakhmut, Zelensky asked questions to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and the commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"They spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," the Presidentʼs Office reported.