Zelensky held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It was decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut

On March 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he was informed about the situation in the main areas of the front.
The results of the meeting were published by the Office of the President.
Regarding the situation in Bakhmut, Zelensky asked questions to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and the commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"They spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," the Presidentʼs Office reported.
Before that, the German newspaper Bild wrote about the alleged dispute between Zelensky and Zaluzhny regarding the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut. According to the publication, Zaluzhny spoke to Zelensky a few weeks ago about the need to leave Bakhmut, but the president allegedly had a fundamentally different position on this issue.
- The Russians have cut off the road to Bakhmut from Slovyansk, are advancing further, have captured several villages, and are heading for the only more or less safe road to the city. Now the distance between their positions is up to 10 kilometers. This is the corridor through which the Ukrainian army still supplies the defenders of Bakhmut. If the Russians break through, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the city will find themselves surrounded.