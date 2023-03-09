Zaporizhzhia NPP power supply has been restored. The station was out of power for ten hours

Specialists of Ukrenergo restored the energy supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) seized by the Russians. It is again connected to the Ukrainian power system after 10 hours of blackout due to a missile attack.
"ZNPP is switching from diesel generators to receiving electricity for its own needs from the United Energy System of Ukraine," the company said in a statement.
- The last line of the ZNPP was shut down at approximately 4 am on March 9 during a massive Russian missile attack. There was enough fuel for generators for 10 days.
- Due to strikes on the energy infrastructure, the light partially disappeared in the Odesa, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Restoration work continues — crews will work 24/7. Some regions will heal quickly enough, and some will have to wait.
- The head of the board of NEC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated that the night missile attack did not disable the Ukrainian energy system.