“Provocation directed by the Kremlin.” The SBU reacted to accusations of an attempt on the leadership of Transnistria

Accusing the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of preparing a terrorist attack in unrecognized Transnistria should be viewed exclusively as a provocation directed by the Kremlin.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

"The Security Service of Ukraine urges you not to take nonsense seriously, the spread of which shows a clear goal of Russia — to destabilize the situation in the territory that is actually occupied and under its control, accusing our state of this," the Security Service emphasized.