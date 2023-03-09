The unrecognized Transnistria accused the SBU of attempting to assassinate the TMR leadership

The unrecognized Transnistria accused the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SBU) of attempting to assassinate the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (TMR) leadership.

The so-called Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Transnistria accused the Ukrainian Security Service of preparing an attempt on a number of TMR officials.

The agency stated it prevented a terrorist attack and detained the suspects. They are already allegedly testifying. Details are promised later, but for some reason on the First Transnistrian TV channel in the investigative film, which will be shown at 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Russian mass media claim that an attempt was allegedly being prepared against TMR leader Vadym Krasnoselskyi.

The SBU has not yet responded to the accusations.