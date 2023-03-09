The unrecognized Transnistria accused the SBU of attempting to assassinate the TMR leadership

The unrecognized Transnistria accused the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SBU) of attempting to assassinate the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (TMR) leadership.
The so-called Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Transnistria accused the Ukrainian Security Service of preparing an attempt on a number of TMR officials.
The agency stated it prevented a terrorist attack and detained the suspects. They are already allegedly testifying. Details are promised later, but for some reason on the First Transnistrian TV channel in the investigative film, which will be shown at 8:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Russian mass media claim that an attempt was allegedly being prepared against TMR leader Vadym Krasnoselskyi.
The SBU has not yet responded to the accusations.
- Since February of this year, Russia has been actively spreading the thesis that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to attack Transnistria. Ukraine denies this, but the Defense Forces are preparing for possible enemy provocations and building fortifications.
- At the beginning of March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced new accusations against Ukraine regarding Transnistria. They claimed that the Ukrainian troops were allegedly "planning indiscriminate strikes on radiologically dangerous objects in order to contaminate the area", in order to blame the Russian army for this.
- On February 20, 2023, in an interview with Die Welt, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia plans to change the government in Moldova, and he warned the countryʼs president Maia Sandu about this. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement.