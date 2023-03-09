NYT: The Pentagon blocks the transfer to the ICC of evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine collected by American intelligence services

The Pentagon is blocking the transfer by Joe Bidenʼs administration to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague of evidence about Russiaʼs atrocities in Ukraine, collected by American intelligence services.

The American newspaper The New York Times writes about this with reference to current and former officials who are informed about this issue.

American military leaders oppose the courtʼs assistance in the investigation of cases against the Russians, because they fear the creation of a precedent that can help the court bring the Americans to justice. According to officials, the rest of the administration, including intelligence agencies, the State Department and the Department of Justice, is in favor of turning the testimony over to the court.

Evidence from the US intelligence agencies includes details of the investigation that the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan launched after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The information includes materials about the decision of Russian officials to deliberately attack civilian infrastructure and abduct thousands of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

The National Security Council convened a Cabinet-level meeting on February 3 in an attempt to resolve the dispute, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin continued to object, officials said. Biden has not yet made a final decision.