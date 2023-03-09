General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russians and destroyed 590 invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 110 attacks.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes against the concentrations of Russians and their military equipment, and also struck the position of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Missiles and artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of one of the units of the Russian army.

The Russian army lost approximately 590 soldiers, five tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles and two artillery systems over the past day. In total, 156 120 Russians have already died in Ukraine.