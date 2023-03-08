The EU will allocate another €2 billion for the fund from which military aid to Ukraine is financed

The ambassadors of the EU member states agreed to allocate another €2 billion for the European Peace Fund. Military aid to Ukraine is financed from it.
This is stated on the page of the Swedish presidency in the EU on Twitter.
"Today, EU ambassadors approved an additional €2 billion for the European Peace Fund. This decision sends a clear signal about the EUʼs unwavering commitment to military support for Ukraine and other partners," they noted.
- The European Peace Fund has a total financial limit of €5 billion for the period 2021-2027. Annual fluctuations range from €420 million in 2021 to €1.132 billion in 2027. The contributions of the member states are determined on the basis of the distribution key of the gross national income.