Germany transferred two more Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

Germany transferred another package of weapons to Ukraine. It included two more anti-aircraft self-propelled Gepard installations.
This is stated on the website of the German government.
Thus, in total, Germany has already transferred 34 such installations and 6 000 ammunition to Ukraine.
The German government also handed over two more cars for border guards and six more mobile antennas.
In addition, Germany promised to transfer another 13 Biber tank bridge-builders in the future.
- Germany will transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine than previously announced. The head of the department Borys Pistorius informed that the number of A6 tanks will be increased from 14 to 18. They will be taken from the reserves of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).