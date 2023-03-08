Germany transferred two more Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

Germany transferred another package of weapons to Ukraine. It included two more anti-aircraft self-propelled Gepard installations.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Thus, in total, Germany has already transferred 34 such installations and 6 000 ammunition to Ukraine.

The German government also handed over two more cars for border guards and six more mobile antennas.

In addition, Germany promised to transfer another 13 Biber tank bridge-builders in the future.