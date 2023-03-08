NATO Secretary General: Bakhmut may fall in the coming days

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region may fall in the coming days. Russia continues to throw a large number of forces at the capture of the city.

He stated this before the meeting of defense ministers of the EU countries in Stockholm, writes The Guardian.

According to him, there is a possibility that the city will fall in the coming days.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the West should increase aid to Ukraine so that the probable loss of Bakhmut does not become a turning point in the war.

"This only emphasizes that we should not underestimate Russia, we should continue to provide support to Ukraine, and NATO allies have supported Ukraine with military, financial and economic support in the amount of about €150 billion over the last year," he explained.