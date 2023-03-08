MDI: Those responsible for the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war are already being sought

Ukraine will find those responsible for the shooting of a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon.
"This is a complex work that is already underway. This is a task and a matter of honor for the entire defense sector and civil society. I think that the culprits will be found," he noted.
According to Andriy Yusov, the occupiers want to increase the level of hatred towards Ukrainians within the Russian Federation, as well as intimidate and terrify Ukrainians themselves.
- On March 6, activists Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov posted on Twitter a video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russians. He was executed after he answered "Glory to Ukraine" to the occupiers. The killing of unarmed prisoners of war is a war crime under the Geneva Convention.
- The security service opened a criminal case over the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It was opened under Art. 438 part 2 of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war.