MDI: Those responsible for the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war are already being sought

Ukraine will find those responsible for the shooting of a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon.

"This is a complex work that is already underway. This is a task and a matter of honor for the entire defense sector and civil society. I think that the culprits will be found," he noted.

According to Andriy Yusov, the occupiers want to increase the level of hatred towards Ukrainians within the Russian Federation, as well as intimidate and terrify Ukrainians themselves.