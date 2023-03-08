Ukraine declared solidarity with the Georgian people, who opposed the law on “foreign agents”

Ukraine expressed solidarity with the Georgian people "in their desire to continue building the European future of Georgia."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published its position on March 8. It is closely following the events in Tbilisi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares that Georgia, as a state seeking membership in the European Union, must consistently guarantee its citizens their fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest.

Ukraine also took into account the intention of the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili to promise a law on so-called "foreign agents".

"We share the position of the EU that the draft law in its current version contradicts European values and standards," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Protest action against the law on "foreign agents". Tbilisi, March 7, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»