Ukraine declared solidarity with the Georgian people, who opposed the law on “foreign agents”

Ukraine expressed solidarity with the Georgian people "in their desire to continue building the European future of Georgia."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published its position on March 8. It is closely following the events in Tbilisi.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares that Georgia, as a state seeking membership in the European Union, must consistently guarantee its citizens their fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest.
Ukraine also took into account the intention of the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili to promise a law on so-called "foreign agents".
"We share the position of the EU that the draft law in its current version contradicts European values and standards," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- On March 7, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law on "foreign agents" in the first reading. According to the document, mass media and public organizations that receive funding from abroad will be granted the status of "foreign agents". This is actually a copy of the Russian law. After the adoption of the draft law, mass protests began in Tbilisi, water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas were used against the participants of the action. On the first day of the protests, 66 people were detained.
- The EU stated that the draft law contradicts the terms of the countryʼs entry into the bloc, the US embassy in Georgia called the adoption of this document "a black day for Georgian democracy", and the President Salome Zurabishvili said she would veto the law.