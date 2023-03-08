Reuters: South Korea allowed Poland to send “Krab” howitzers to Ukraine

The South Korean government last year approved export licenses for Poland to supply Ukraine with Krab howitzers, which are made using South Korean components.

This was reported to the Reuters agency on March 8 by a representative of the Ministry of Defense in Seoul. The comments are the first confirmation that South Korea has officially agreed to supply weapons components to Ukraine, at least indirectly.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Office of Technical Control has reviewed and approved the transfer of the South Korean-made howitzer chassis, said the director of the Europe-Asia division of the Bureau of International Cooperation Kim Hyun-chol.

"We reviewed all the documentation and possible problems within DAPA, and then decided to issue an export license to Poland," he noted.