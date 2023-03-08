The National Bank liquidates “Bank Forward”. It belongs to a Russian sanctioned businessman

The National Bank of Ukraine revokes the banking license and liquidates "Bank Forward", which is part of one of the largest commercial banks in Russia, "Russian Standard" and is owned by the sanctioned Russian businessman Rustam Tariko.

This was reported by the press service of the NBU.

The decision was made in accordance with the proposal of the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund. At the beginning of February, the NBU classified this bank as insolvent, because the bank did not bring its activities and legal acts into compliance with the requirements of the law and had a significant (irreversible) deterioration in its financial condition.

Depositors of "Bank Forward" must receive compensation in the full amount of the deposit, including interest, from the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund.