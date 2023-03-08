General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about a hundred attacks, destroyed the Russian “Buk” and 700 invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day, Ukrainian fighters repelled more than 100 Russian attacks in these directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made seven strikes on Russian concentrations during the day. The Ukrainian military also shot down an enemy drone Orlan-10. Missile and gunners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile complex, and also hit three warehouses of fuel and lubricants and the Zoopark radar reconnaissance and control complex.

The Russian army lost approximately 700 soldiers, four tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day. In total, 155 530 Russians have already died in Ukraine.