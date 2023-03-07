Reuters: The European Union introduced sanctions against Russians for sexual violence in Ukraine

For the first time, the European Union introduced sanctions against perpetrators of sexual violence and violation of womenʼs rights. The restrictions, in particular, concern the Russian military. This is reported by Reuters.

The EU plans to publish the full official list of persons and organizations under sanctions on March 8. Currently, the agency reports that the list includes, in particular, Russian military personnel Mykola Kuznetsov and Ramil Ibatullin.

They both took part in the invasion of Ukraine. Members of Kuznetsovʼs unit systematically participated in acts of sexual violence and rape during March and April 2022, and Ibatullin led a unit whose members "perpetrated acts of sexual and gender-based violence against the civilian population of Ukraine."

Sanctions were also imposed against two Moscow policemen, two representatives of the Afghan Taliban movement, and other individuals in Myanmar and South Sudan.

The Iranian womenʼs prison "Garchak" is also included in the list.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, said that these sanctions are a clear signal to criminals — "evil will not go unpunished."

“These horrific and inhumane actions will have consequences. It is also a signal to the victims: the EU will support you wherever you are," he said.