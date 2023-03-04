In Ukraine, 171 cases of sexual violence by the Russian occupiers were officially recorded

Law enforcement officers identified 171 victims of sexual violence by Russian servicemen.

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced this at the United for justice international conference.

"This is their conscious physical and psychological weapon against Ukrainians," she said.

According to her, among the victims there are 39 men and 13 minors.

"The victim is never responsible for the crime, the aggressor is always responsible... victims need to know that the state is always on their side... punishing their offenders is the most important thing. The condemnation of rape and other war crimes should become a precedent so that any potential aggressor knows that he will not go unpunished," she said.