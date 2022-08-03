Olena Zelenska presented a mobile application for women suffering from domestic violence. It is invisible to the offender

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska presented a mobile application for women suffering from domestic violence. It was designed to be imperceptible to the offender: the alarm button, which can be pressed quickly in a moment of danger and call the police, looks like a neutral icon on the smartphone screen.

The name of the application is not disclosed on purpose, so that potential abusers do not know about it. Those who suffer from violence can get information and download the program by calling the hotline 116 123 or writing personal messages on the "Break the cycle" page — here.

Олена Зеленська / Facebook

Useful information and contacts of other help services are available only in the hidden interface. If a woman presses the call button, the police will determine her whereabouts through geolocation. It is not necessary to speak out loud when calling 102.