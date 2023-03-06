Zelenskyy dismissed the deputy head of the SBU and the heads of departments in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi conducted personnel changes in the Security Service of Ukraine. In particular, he dismissed Oleksandr Yakushev from the post of deputy head of the SBU.

This is stated in the published presidential decrees.

Also, Zelensky dismissed Ihor Nosk from the post of head of the Department of Protection of State Secrets and Licensing of the SBU and Oleksandr Provotorov from the post of head of the Department of Economic Support of the SBU.

Yakushev was appointed deputy head of the SBU in March 2020. Prior to that, he worked for 15 years in state security agencies and rose to the position of chief of staff of the head of the SBU.

In addition, Zelensky dismissed the heads of SBU departments in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions. Oleh Krasnoshapka, who was the first deputy head of this department, became the new head of the SBU department in Sumy Oblast.