The Verkhovna Rada appointed General Vasyl Malyuk as the head of the SBU

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) appointed acting head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk to a permanent position.

The MP from "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

According to the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 324 MPs voted for the relevant resolution No. 8425.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Who is Vasyl Malyuk?

Malyuk Vasyl Vasyliovych was born on February 28, 1983 in Korostyshev, Zhytomyr region.

In 2005, he obtained a higher legal education at the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine, majoring in "Jurisprudence".

In 2001, he began his military service in the state security agencies. During his service in the regional offices of the SBU, he held positions ranging from operations officer to deputy head of the department — head of the anti-corruption and organized crime department.

From January 2020, he transferred to the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine to the position of first deputy head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU.

Participant in hostilities. On December 1, 2022, the president awarded him the military rank of major general.

On July 18, 2022, he was appointed temporary acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.