The court seized the assets of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, which they registered for a pensioner from Lviv

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv seized the assets of several Kyiv companies, the owner of which was the Lviv pensioner Olha Kuts. This business could belong to former peopleʼs deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Bihus.info writes about this with reference to data from registers and texts of court decisions.

The court seized the shares in the companies Eastbud and Town Land Company. Kuts herself owned a 55% stake in them. The first company is the owner of almost a hectare of land on Druzhby Narodiv Boulevard in Kyiv. The plot, in addition to being located in the city center near a convenient transport interchange, already has a commercially profitable purpose — for the construction of a hotel and office building. The approximate market value of the plot is about 160 million hryvnias.

At the same time, Town Land Company is the client for the construction of the Poetica residential complex. Since the works are not yet completed, the company is listed as the owner of a number of objects of unfinished construction. The total value of seized property reaches about five billion hryvnias.