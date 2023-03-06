The court seized the assets of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, which they registered for a pensioner from Lviv

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv seized the assets of several Kyiv companies, the owner of which was the Lviv pensioner Olha Kuts. This business could belong to former peopleʼs deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.
Bihus.info writes about this with reference to data from registers and texts of court decisions.
The court seized the shares in the companies Eastbud and Town Land Company. Kuts herself owned a 55% stake in them. The first company is the owner of almost a hectare of land on Druzhby Narodiv Boulevard in Kyiv. The plot, in addition to being located in the city center near a convenient transport interchange, already has a commercially profitable purpose — for the construction of a hotel and office building. The approximate market value of the plot is about 160 million hryvnias.
At the same time, Town Land Company is the client for the construction of the Poetica residential complex. Since the works are not yet completed, the company is listed as the owner of a number of objects of unfinished construction. The total value of seized property reaches about five billion hryvnias.
- The court seized these assets on the third day after the publication of the investigation by Bihus.info journalists. There it was said that former Ukrainian lawmakers from pro-Russian OPZZh party Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak registered their construction business in Ukraine to a 62-year-old pensioner from Lviv, Olha Kuts. Journalists with reference to Kyiv developers claimed that in the spring of 2020, Medvedchuk became a partner of Vadym Stolar in the construction business with a 66% stake.
- At the same time, the name of Kuts appeared for the first time among the beneficiaries of several Kyiv companies, LLC Town Land Company (customer of the construction of the Poetica housing complex on Dehtyarivska Street); Eastbud LLC (owner of 0.8 ha on Mikhnovsky Boulevard, the land is intended for development); Promtek LLC (tenant of 1 ha in Borshchagivka, the land is intended for development); Magellan Project LLC (owner of a dozen plots of land in the garden society in Darnytsia district). Initially, her share was 66% in each of these companies, and now Kuts remains the nominal owner of 55% in the first three. The rest are owned by people from the entourage of Vadym Stolar and Medvedchuk.