Ukraine identified Russian soldiers who shot 10 cars of civilians leaving Irpin last March. Then 9 people died

The National Police of Ukraine also established the chronology of the Russian military, which on March 5-6, 2022, shot 10 civilian cars trying to leave Irpin. Then nine people died, another 12 were injured.

This was reported by the senior investigator in particularly important cases of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police, Ivan Dulkai.

March 5

On March 5, Russian troops tried to storm Irpin from different directions. The first battalion of the 137th regiment of the 106th division of the Russian army passed through the forest area, went to the Stoyanka-2 neighborhood and moved in the direction of the Romanivsky bridge. Then the Russian troops went to Nezalezhnosti Street and started shooting civilian cars of local residents.

The Renault Trafic was the first to come under fire, in which there were two local residents — the passenger died on the spot, and the driver received injuries to his hands. The next target was a Renault Master car in which a man was trying to evacuate his parents — the 65-year-old father died on the spot, and the mother was injured.

On the same day, the Russian military established control over the roadblock on Oleh Koshovyi Street at the exit from Irpin — it was the only road by which it was possible to evacuate by transport from the city, so the Russians set up an ambush there. The first people to be ambushed were residents trying to leave the city in Mercedes (two dead) and Hyundai Sonata (one injured).

March 6

Around 7 oʼclock in the morning, the first civilian car drove down Oleg Koshovyi Street. These were local residents who were also trying to evacuate. They were driving a Jeep Patriot. When they were driving near a house captured by the occupiers, Russian soldiers opened fire on them with machine guns, the driver was wounded.

Around the same time, residents of the Versailles Park housing complex tried to evacuate. They collected 12 cars and started collecting people who didnʼt have cars but wanted to leave the city. The first in the convoy was an Audi A5 car with a driver and a family with a one-and-a-half-year-old child. A grenade hit the car, the driver died on the spot, the passenger lay on the ground for a long time and died from his injuries. The woman and her child managed to survive and were not seriously injured.

After the first car was blown up, the other four, which were following it, tried to drive forward, but also came under fire. The second and third cars in the convoy were a BMW and a Honda driven by a couple. There was a man, two children and a 59-year-old woman in the BMW, who was fatally shot in the heart and died on the spot.

A 34-year-old woman, the wife of a BMW driver, was killed by the shelling of the Honda. Three more passengers were seriously injured.

The fourth in this convoy was a Renault Sandero car with five people in it — a 60-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured.

The fifth in the convoy was a Jeep Patriot car, in which there was a couple with two small children. The father received a bullet wound in the left shoulder and a shrapnel wound in the left hand. The five-year-old son suffered a shrapnel wound in the left leg, and his wife was also injured.

After the shooting, the military took everyone who could walk on their own out of the cars and took them to the captured house, where they kept them for several hours. After some time, the occupiers decided to release the people who remained alive, but at the same time they did not allow them to take away the seriously wounded who were lying on the ground and dying, just as they did not allow them to take away the bodies of the dead.

Who is involved in this?

Police investigators identified three Russian soldiers who were involved in the shooting of the evacuation convoy:

he is the commander of reconnaissance company #173 of a separate reconnaissance battalion;

two soldiers of the 137th Guards Parachute Regiment of the 106th Guards Airborne Division.

They were informed of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, which is combined with intentional murder.

