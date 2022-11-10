The police identified three Russian soldiers who mocked the residents of Irpin. One man was shot by them

The mentioned events took place in March of this year during the occupation of the city. The Russians treated locals with disdain, physically and psychologically pressured people during inspections, and threatened them with weapons. Russians shot civilians if they had scars or tattoos.

National Police investigators have identified three Russian paratroopers involved in the mocking of civilians in Irpin (Kyiv region) and the shooting of a local man.

After the liberation of the city, one of the victimized women said that during the occupation she hid with other residents in the basement of the residential complex. When the Russians found them, they threatened to shoot each of them. The occupiers promised to shoot her son, because they believed that he had previously been in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The woman, along with other residents, begged not to kill her son along with his pregnant wife. The occupiers left them alive. However, as the woman said, they killed their neighbor," the police noted.

The Russians caught the man in the apartment. They took him outside and killed him. Neighbors found the body the next morning. He was buried in the park near the house.

Three paratroopers were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).