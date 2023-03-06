Residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region are asked within 10 days to surrender the weapons that were issued at the beginning of the war

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, civilians are asked to return their firearms and ammunition within 10 days. This is a weapon that was issued at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, on March 6.

According to him, when the situation in the region stabilized, some people returned their weapons, the rest left them "in their hands". The lists of these citizens are known, they will not be made public yet, but people were given 10 days (starting from March 6) to return their weapons.