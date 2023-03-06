From now on, Ukrainians can get a court decision in the “Diia” application

The Diia application now has a new service — you can get a court decision with an electronic signature of judges.

The developers announced this on March 6.

A court decision is a document that reflects the outcome of a court case. For example, the fact of the coupleʼs divorce is confirmed.

In addition to an electronic court decision, Diia will send a notification about a court case in which a person is involved. A digital judgment has the same legal force as a paper one.

Court services work in the latest version of Diia, so users need to update the application.