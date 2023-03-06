From now on, Ukrainians can get a court decision in the “Diia” application

The Diia application now has a new service — you can get a court decision with an electronic signature of judges.
The developers announced this on March 6.
A court decision is a document that reflects the outcome of a court case. For example, the fact of the coupleʼs divorce is confirmed.
In addition to an electronic court decision, Diia will send a notification about a court case in which a person is involved. A digital judgment has the same legal force as a paper one.
Court services work in the latest version of Diia, so users need to update the application.
- From February 27, 2023, the service of submitting an application for marriage registration is available on the "Diia" portal. There you can choose the place, time, and format of the ceremony. Applying online takes less than 15 minutes. It is necessary to come to the civil registration body only on the day of the wedding.